Tyranny and Guns

Current attempts by Republicans to change electoral rules so that the will of the people will no longer be the source of ultimate political power are efforts which must result in tyranny. Wherever the will of the people can be, and is, set aside by those in power the results have always been tyrannical. Such is the definition of tyranny.

I must observe that current claims by gun lovers and the NRA to needing their assault guns, based upon the notion that they need these guns to throw off government tyranny, are very questionable claims. Why? Because in our current political times the efforts and actions towards tyranny by the right-wing will be supported, not opposed, by the NRA and the gun lovers.

The antidote for tyranny is democracy. I made this argument in another thread. What resulted was a general bad-mouthing of democracy by the right-wing here on Newsvine. Many of these same individuals claim a need for guns to ward off tyranny. Many of them will support Republican attempts and actions at installing tyranny here in the USA.

Let's be clear today that, until further evidence, our NRA and gun lovers will welcome, aid, and abet tyranny here in the United States of America. They are no foes of tyranny at all. Those claims are nonsense, to put it politely.