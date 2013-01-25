On Abortion, Gay Marriage, and Science: Keeping It Simple

There is much talk about these subjects. That talk tends toward the complex and complicated. These issues are not so complex, however. Let's take them one at a time.

Abortion - if you don't want an abortion, that's fine. Good for you. You have no particular right, however, to dictate what the choices available to others. Mind your own business.

Gay Marriage - if you're don't want to marry someone of the same sex, that's fine. Marry someone of the opposite sex. Otherwise, mind your own business.

Science - I'll keep my science and atheism out of your church; you keep your religion out of my school.

See? That's not so difficult. We don't have to belabor ourselves with the arguments, requirements, and emotions of the religious. We don't have to volunteer to be hostages to their demands. Live and let live, then. Now, I understand that many religious enjoy copping a religious buzz and supporting some kind of self-righteous grandiosity, but that's their problem. The rest of us are not obligated to indulge them.