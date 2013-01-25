Newsvine

Better Careful

About Articles: 142 Seeds: 61 Comments: 13643 Since: Dec 2007

Stock Markets Up, Economy Improving

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Better Careful View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNBCNews.com
Seeded on Fri Jan 25, 2013 1:47 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The S&P 500 index on Friday closed above the 1,500 level for the first time in more than five years as strong U.S. earnings reports from Procter & Gamble and others helped the benchmark extend its rally to eight days. 

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 70.50 points, or 0.51 percent, at 13,895.83. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 8.11 points, or 0.54 percent, at 1,502.93. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 19.33 points, or 0.62 percent, at 3,149.71. 

For the week, the Dow rose 1.8 percent, the S&P climbed 1.1 percent and the Nasdaq rose 0.5 percent. It was the fourth straight week of gains for all three indexes. 

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor