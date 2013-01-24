I Like My Government. I Need My Government.

Our modern Right-wing has this thing about government. The feeling and impulse that we would be better off without government lives there, especially among the Libertarian fringe. I think they're nuts, as in crazy, especially the Libertarian fringe. The rest of them are more self-serving than nuts, driven by a predatory urge to hold Americans economic hostage and the authoritarian urge to rule in tyranny.

I like my government. Here are some of the reasons I like my government:

I don't have to remove snow from my street. I pay my taxes and my government takes care of the snow for me and us.

I have an electrical system and grid that works. My government provides the standards for the nation, for communities on all levels, and maintains them.

I have supermarkets and a safe and reliable food supply. I know the half-and-half in my coffee will not make me ill. I know the food I buy, mass-produced food, coming from growers, packagers, and vendors in the national supply chain, will not make me sick. I have faith in this, and it works, save in those instances where failures in regulation occurred. Those failures in regulation point to the power and efficiency of regulation.

I can take medicine without worry that it will make things worse, or even kill me.

I have a remedy for my now-predatory bank. The bank I liked and supported was bought up by a larger bank and has become predatory. Two new fees in the last six months will cost us, the majority of us, $14/month. It's going to cost me around $300 a year to continue to do business there; so I'm ditching them. I can now, due to a common national currency. Less than 150 years ago there was no national, safe, and regulated currency in the USA. Banks issued their own. In the "good" old days, according to the right-wing, I would be held hostage by my predatory bank. I prefer freedom, thank you.

I have an interstate highway system that works and is free in most places.

I enjoy a communications network that works everywhere and is inexpensive. I enjoy having an internet and participating on Newsvine, as you have noticed. The commonality of the technology, the standard frequencies and power upon which this is based are products of our government.

Etc, etc, etc. All your own, please.

Think of all the jobs and all the economic activity that all these efforts and systems support. Imagine the loss of jobs in our economy if the food supply chain, the pharmaceutical industry, the communications industry, the finance industry, and the transportation industry ceased to exist on national levels. Imagine going back to the economy and life-style of the 18th Century. I think that would be a terrible thing. Apparently our right-wing would like it.