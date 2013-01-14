Our Protections Against Tyranny

All tyrannical and totalitarian societies have rule by the force of violence at their core. In these tyrannical societies a small group holds power over the people, the majority, by threat and use of violence. Today that violence is manifested through guns. Look for yourself at this dynamic; go through history, recent history especially, and see that tyrannical and totalitarian societies and governments use violence and the threat of violence at gunpoint to seize and keep power.

The antidote for tyranny is democracy. From democracy comes freedom. From democracy comes peace and prosperity. Democracy, unlike tyranny, has a moral authority. That is as important as things can possibly be. All authority, in the end, eventually, derives from a moral authority. Without that moral authority tyranny will fail, sooner or later. The force of a moral authority cannot be denied. This fact, this great truth, permits the citizen to find the best direction, to make the best decisions. Follow the moral authority and you, and your communities, will be better than if you forsake that moral authority. This is always true.

Support your democracy and defend it through constant vigilance. Assert your voice when you have moral authority. Use your moral authority to rally your fellow citizens into moral action. You, and we, will be better off for it. Do not cower before those with guns; do not forsake your freedom and democracy to a few, to a small number, who would use violence or the threat of violence to have their way. Do not, especially, abandon moral authority.