Chuck Hagel and Israel

I heard Lindsay Graham say he's not accepting Chuck Hagel for Secretary of State because of something Mr. Hagel said about Israel and AIPAC. During the confirmation hearings for Hagel I hope this issue is discussed.

I think, I sense, that the USA is at or near a cusp in our perception and feelings about Israel, the actions of the government of Israel, and what this means to us as a people. We are, finally, wakening to the nastiness, moral bankruptcy, and oppression of the people of Palestine by the government of Israel. We are wakening to the toxic effects on American politics coming from the support for the government of Israel. We are wakening to the moral, ethical, and political prices this support for the policies of oppression and "soft genocide" by the government of Israel against the people of Palestine, and we are beginning, as a nation, to reject this.

Perhaps we're ready for this re-examination of Israel, its government, and all claims of ownership of American support for Israel and its government. This discussion would be good for us. I think we need to do this now; our moral debt and deficit is growing every day. I hope we can have this discussion around the confirmation hearings for Chuck Hagel. I hope Mr. Graham is not told to back off and avoid this important and timely review of the entire matter of Israel, its actions, its government, and whether we ought to continue to support all, or any, of that.