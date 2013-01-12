There was an item on the local news last night. A young man was making a point that guns are good. He said the line, "Guns don't kill people. People kill people."

He has a point, at least half a point, anyhow. People do indeed kill other people. People kill more people than do dogs or cats or grizzly bears or goldfish. People kill other people most effectively and efficiently with guns. Indeed, mass murders such as the slaughter in Newtown or Aurora or Tuscon had to have occurred with guns capable of killing many people rapidly. The problem, then, is the combination of people and guns. It's guns in the hands of people that we must address and manage.

Let's be clear on this: it is safe and secure to have my cat purchase and possess a gun. It would be safe and secure for you dog or goldfish to purchase and possess a gun, or guns, or even assault guns designed to kill large numbers of people quickly and efficiently. It's when people purchase and possess such weapons that we have problems.

So, indeed, guns alone do not kill people. It's people with guns who kill other people, and it's people with guns designed to kill large numbers of other people quickly and efficiently who kill large numbers of other people. The solution is clear.