Guns and Better Careful

I once posted my real name and photograph on this website. Included in my biography was personal information. My premise was that a citizen in a free country has an obligation to be informed, to stay informed, and to participate in our democracy through personal actions. I used this website for that, and as a free citizen thought it my duty to present myself in truth and in fact, by posting under my real name, and by posting with a current photograph and meaningful information in my biography.

The slaughter in Arizona changed all that. I refer to the shooting when Gabrielle Giffords was shot.

The reactions by the right-wing here on Newsvine were startling to me. There was a sort of glee on their part, and a nastiness that I did not expect. They behaved irrationally and threateningly. I became concerned about my honest and democratic presence here in this public forum and decided, after a while, to be Better Careful and remove my name, my photograph, and any personal information which might be used to hunt me down. To this day I remain Better Careful.

It's a damn shame for me, our nation, and our democracy that we must take cautions against a violent and irrational group and violent and irrational individuals within that group. This current debate and discussion, then, is personal for me, reminding me of what I, and we, have lost from the actions of a few violent and reactionary individuals and the groups and organizations which egg them on.