Every year I buy the latest volume of "The World Almanac and Book of Facts." The latest edition has just been published and is for sale.

This book belongs on the shelf of every American. It is our duty, prescribed by the Founding Fathers, to be informed and engaged. For information, facts, and data there are few consumer-focused books which do this better than the World Almanac. Buy one for yourself, and use it. It's fun, even. Go. Get informed. Please.