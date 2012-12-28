More Republican Irrationality

Mitch McConnell scolded Democrats for "not offering a plan of their own that would have bipartisan support." Huh? By "bipartisan support" read "meets my approval." If Democrats have a plan of their own, it is expected that such a plan would meet their own approval. If McConnell has a plan, it's expected he'd approve of his own plan. Since Republicans have determined to set this up as a contest, rather than an effort to do what's best for America, we ought not expect plans from Democrats side to conform to the demands and requirements of Republicans.

Mr. McConnell is irrational. One cannot bargain with the irrational. This is not good for America. We're being held hostage by the irrational demands of irrational people.