Mismanaged Arrogance: Romney Overbills the Media for Covering Him

Mitt Romney ran as a “businessman” who could save America with his business know-how. Apparently that know-how did not extend to his campaign, suggesting once again that squeezing the money out of a fledgling business is not the same thing as actually running one.

Last week, the Romney press corp wrote a formal complaint regarding the charges that they say far exceed any other campaign. Today, after getting no response from on high, some of the press corp alerted American Express that they are contesting the charges.

Citing examples of “exorbitant charges” for food and holding costs, the press corp detail in their letter to the Romney campaign, “Some examples: $745 per person charged for a vice presidential debate viewing party on Oct. 11; $812 charged for a meal and a hold on Oct. 18; $461 for a meal and hold the next day; $345 for food and hold Oct. 30.”