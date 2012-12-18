A Coalition of the Selfish - Our Modern American Right-wing

We see in the current talk surrounding the massacre here in Connecticut another example of the selfishness our modern right-wing. This is a corrosive dynamic in our nation, this idea that the interests of some individuals are more important than the welfare and the interests of the community, the corporation, and the nation. Some of the selfish who are given space and support on the right-wing, in the Republican Party include:

The gun fringe, who claim some kind of individual right to own assault weapons, high-capacity clips, and even fully-automatic machine guns is more important than society's right to live without the threat of gun violence and mass murders.

The greed fringe who claim that they ought to pay no, or always lower, taxes yet continue to reap the benefits of living in a modern and prosperous society. A part of this fringe, an overlapping set with this fringe, is the group that claims some kind of privilege to plunder our economy and Treasury in financial games and business schemes even when their actions weaken our common economy and plunder our Treasury.

The thought-fringe, who claim some special access to our minds via the preaching of their particular brand of religion, using our own government as a means to their dictatorial end.

The common authoritarian fringe: these sorts overlap all of the above. They are both stupid, by definition, and destructive. Their goal is personal indulgence and the accumulation and use of power for personal gratification. These folks are a negative influence wherever we encounter them - in our societies, in our businesses, and in our own families.

The modern American right-wing, and its Republican Party, has become so fringe and extreme that it exists by catering to such fringe and such selfish people. This tactic, this strategy, and its outcomes have been destructive to our nation, our economy, and our people. A society or an organization will be ruined by the selfish and their selfishness. So it goes, so it always goes. We are better off rejecting their influences, their effects, and their access to power.