There is some truth is that claim, one favored by those who like their guns and like more and more guns, more powerful guns, and more deadly guns. Indeed, guns don't kill people. A gun, even a loaded gun, is safe around my cat. Or your goldfish.

People kill people, and kill them more effectively and efficiently using guns, especially the guns dedicated to the sole purpose of killing people. The goal, then, is to keep these guns, to keep guns, out of the hands of people. This ought to be obvious.