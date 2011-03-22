Execs. Fire 1,000+, Give Selves Pay Increases

Base salaries for most executive officers at First Niagara Financial Group Inc., which is preparing to purchase New Haven's NewAlliance Bancshares Inc., are set to rise this year, Buffalo Business First reports, citing a regulatory filing.

John Koelmel, president and CEO, is set to earn $955,000 in base pay in 2011, documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission show. Last year his salary totaled $832,692, part of his total compensation package of $3.1 million for the year, the newspaper reports Tuesday on its website.